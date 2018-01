MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma City man was killed after a head-on collision with a semi-truck.

On January 24th, around 6 p.m., Maxwell Kade Gower, 26, of Oklahoma City, was driving southbound on SH2 in Muskogee County, near Porum, when he crossed the center line, striking a semi-truck head on, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol accident report states.

Gower was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Officials say they are investigating the crash.