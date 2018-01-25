Oklahoma parents charged with neglect after disabled son’s death

TULSA, Okla. – A couple in Tulsa has been charged with child neglect after their son, who had cerebral palsy, died last year.

According to Fox 23, 16-year-old Jesus Hibbard died in September 2017.

Police say his parents, Victor Trinidad, 28, and Lindsie Trinidad, failed to take care of their son.

“Couldn’t help himself. Was totally reliant on his parents,” said Corporal Mark Kraft with the Tulsa Police Department.

Authorities say Hibbard was malnourished and underweight, even for someone with cerebral palsy.

A medical examiner and doctor both confirmed that Hibbard was neglected.

Kraft says the couple stopped taking Hibbard to the doctor, his nutritionist and to therapy.

Police say Hibbard could only eat blended food and the mother told police that her blender “was broken a bit.”

Victor is already in jail on unrelated charges and is being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lindsie has not yet been arrested.