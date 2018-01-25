Police: Man allegedly stole from intensive care nurses at Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stole several items from nurses working at a local intensive care unit.

On Jan. 14, officers were called to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City regarding a theft.

According to the police report, the victim told police that a man stole her backpack from the nurse’s station in the intensive care unit. The victim said that the man stole her keys, driver’s license, credit cards, a debit card, nursing license card, her checkbook and about $120 in cash.

Authorities learned the same suspect had allegedly stolen another nurse’s cell phone.

The alleged suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, with a slender build and average height.

The report states the man was visiting a friend at the hospital, but the patient refused to give any information to police about the suspect.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.