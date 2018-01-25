‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for several counties across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s expected to be a blustery day across the state, which means local fire departments are on alert.

A red flag warning has been issued for the following counties:

Harper

Woods

Alfalfa

Grant

Kay

Ellis

Woodward

Major

Garfield

Noble

Roger Mills

Dewey

Custer

Blaine

Kingfisher

Logan

Payne

Beckham

Washita

Caddo

Canadian

Oklahoma

Lincoln

Grady

McClain

Cleveland

Harmon

Greer

Kiowa

Jackson

Tillman

Comanche.

The National Weather Service says the red flag warning is in effect from 12 p.m. on Thursday until 7 p.m.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department says that because of the alert, fire crews will automatically send additional resources on all grass fires to prevent them from spreading.

Fire officials are asking residents to not burn anything, even if you have a valid permit. Also, do not discard cigarettes outdoors and be careful if you decide to cook outdoors.