Russell Westbrook Picked by LeBron James, Will Play With Durant in All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star Game has a new format this year, and with team captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry picking their own teams, Russell Westbrook will once again be a teammate with Kevin Durant.
James picked Westbrook as one of his reserves, and also selected Durant as a starter.
Westbrook is a two-time NBA All-Star Game MVP.
The All-Star Game is February 18 in Los Angeles.
Here are the complete rosters for the All-Star Game:
Team LeBron
Starters:
LeBron James, Cleveland
Kevin Durant, Golden State
Anthony Davis, New Orleans
DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans
Kyrie Irving, Boston
Reserves:
Russell Westbrook, OKC Thunder
Victor Oladipo, Indiana
Kevin Love, Cleveland
Bradley Beal, Washington
John Wall, Washington
Kristaps Porzingis, New York
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio
Team Stephen
Starters:
Stephen Curry, Golden State
James Harden, Houston
DeMar DeRozan, Toronto
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Reserves:
Klay Thompson, Golden State
Draymond Green, Golden State
Jimmy Butler, Minnesota
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
Al Horford, Boston
Damian Lillard, Portland
Kyle Lowry, Toronto