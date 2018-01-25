× Russell Westbrook Picked by LeBron James, Will Play With Durant in All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game has a new format this year, and with team captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry picking their own teams, Russell Westbrook will once again be a teammate with Kevin Durant.

James picked Westbrook as one of his reserves, and also selected Durant as a starter.

Westbrook is a two-time NBA All-Star Game MVP.

The All-Star Game is February 18 in Los Angeles.

Here are the complete rosters for the All-Star Game:

Team LeBron

Starters:

LeBron James, Cleveland

Kevin Durant, Golden State

Anthony Davis, New Orleans

DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans

Kyrie Irving, Boston

Reserves:

Russell Westbrook, OKC Thunder

Victor Oladipo, Indiana

Kevin Love, Cleveland

Bradley Beal, Washington

John Wall, Washington

Kristaps Porzingis, New York

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio

Team Stephen

Starters:

Stephen Curry, Golden State

James Harden, Houston

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Reserves:

Klay Thompson, Golden State

Draymond Green, Golden State

Jimmy Butler, Minnesota

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota

Al Horford, Boston

Damian Lillard, Portland

Kyle Lowry, Toronto