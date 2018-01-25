Small chance of showers possible Friday

Windy and very dry conditions continue across our state.

Later tonight, you can expect partly cloudy skies, south winds and relatively mild / cool temps with lows in the 40s.

The jet stream is going to push another cold front into Oklahoma on Friday. The front moves into northwestern OK Friday afternoon and then makes a move into central OK Friday evening. Just enough moisture in the atmosphere for a few showers along the front as it moves into central and eastern OK Friday evening.

As the front sweeps across the state, rain chances shove off to the east during early Saturday morning and out of the state by Saturday afternoon.

This will set us up for a wonderful weekend with dry weather, lighter winds and mild temps. Not much cold air at all coming in with this front.

So enjoy the weekend, folks!

The weather pattern looks like it will change again later next week with several stronger fronts and possibly more arctic air.