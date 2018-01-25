The Rock records video for deputy wounded in New Year’s Eve ambush

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recorded a special video for Douglas County Deputy Jeff Pelle, who was wounded in a shooting at an apartment in Highlands Ranch, Colorado on New Years Eve.

Deputy Pelle is back home from the hospital and tweeted out a video on Wednesday evening of The Rock saying:

“Thank you @TheRock you made my day! I am a giant fan and want to thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to do this!”

Watch below (Warning: Video contains two swear words):

Thank you @TheRock you made my day! I am a giant fan and want to thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to do this!! pic.twitter.com/QoO4BvqhSX — Jeff P. (@jeffpelle7) January 24, 2018

“I wanted to wish you well, I wanted to wish you well in your recovery,” The Rock said in the video. “I heard about the scenario you went through. I’m sorry about your loss.”

“I wanted to say I wish you well on your recovery. I hear you’re finally home which is awesome,” the superstar added.

He added that he had been following the story and even shared a quote with Pelle to give him encouragement.

“Set backs are just a set up for an even bigger comeback,” he said.

“My fellow deputies reached out to him because of what a big fan of him I am! And he answered! Made my day,” Pelle said.

Pelle was one of the first to respond to the disturbance call at the Copper Creek Apartment complex in Highlands Ranch in the early morning hours of Dec. 31.

His father, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, said his son was trying to pull his friend and fellow deputy, Zackari Parrish, out of the line of fire when he was hit.

RELATED: Sheriff’s office releases edited body camera footage from deadly deputy ambush

Jeff Pelle was shot under an arm. The bullet collapsed his lung, and punctured his liver and diaphragm.

Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed in the incident.