× Thunder Hold Off Wizards for Sixth Straight Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder welcomed their old coach with some new uniforms on Thursday night, then proceeded to continue their winning streaks with a 121-112 win over the Washington Wizards at Chesapeake Arena.

The Thunder were facing former coach Scott Brooks, whose team came into the game struggling, having lost three of their last four games.

OKC built a 19-point lead in the first half, wearing their new “City Edition” uniforms, with a dark gray color.

The Wizards came back to tie the game at 68 in the third quarter, but never took the lead, and the Thunder responded in the final quarter and a half.

OKC was led by Russell Westbrook, who scored a season high 46 points and added 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Westbrook had several slams to punctuate his night, with some of those off steals.

The Thunder had 16 steals and forced 23 Wizards turnovers.

Westbrook was one of six Thunder players to score in double figures, with Paul George adding 18, Carmelo Anthony 13, and Steven Adams 12 points and 10 rebounds.

A pair of Thunder players scored double figures off the bench, with Terrance Ferguson contributing 11 and Jerami Grant 10.

The Thunder shot 52 percent from the field and were 22 of 29 at the free throw line.

The win was the Thunder’s sixth straight to improve their record to 28-20 on the season.

The Wizards fell to 0-9 all-time at Chesapeake Arena.

The Thunder visit Detroit Saturday at 4:00 pm.