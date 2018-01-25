Toddler dies after shooting himself in head with shotgun at Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas – Detectives in Fort Worth are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the boy as Jonnie Colon, who died Wednesday night at a home northeast of downtown.

Police say the boy was found in a bedroom and family members told investigators that he discovered a shotgun and accidentally shot himself.

Authorities say adults and other children were in the home at the time.

The investigation into the death was continuing Thursday.

No other information was immediately available.