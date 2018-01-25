Watch: Retired Oklahoma City rescue K9 gets stuck in tight spot

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sometimes, even our rescuers need a helping hand.

After nine years of service with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, Salsa decided to retire as a rescue dog.

Throughout her retirement, Salsa has lived with her handler, Maj. Dane Yaw.

On Wednesday, Yaw couldn’t find Salsa anywhere. For three hours, Yaw drove around in an attempt to find the curious pup.

When he finally made it home without finding Salsa, he heard something under the deck on the side of the house.

Fortunately, Salsa was able to get out of the tight spot and was rescued!