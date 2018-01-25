× Witness said Oklahoma stabbing victim’s last words were “I can’t see”

ENID, Okla. – Court documents are revealing more information about the death of a woman who was killed after a fight over a cell phone.

Around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, officers were called to a stabbing at a home in the 300 block of E. Cedar.

When police arrived, they found 39-year-old Maria Giffin suffering from multiple stab wounds inside the home. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where Giffin later died from her injuries.

Detectives learned that Giffin was at home when she was confronted by 37-year-old Katisha Zuniga.

Authorities allege that the pair got into an argument about a cell phone, and Zuniga ultimately stabbed Giffin several times.

Several hours later, Zuniga was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.

Court documents obtained by the Enid News and Eagle give more detailed information about what happened the day Giffin was stabbed to death.

That day, someone called 911 saying Giffin had been stabbed. The caller reportedly told the 911 operator that Zuniga had showed up at Giffin’s home with her two sons causing “trouble” because they believed someone had stolen Zuniga’s cellphone.

A girl who reportedly witnessed the fatal stabbing said she was inside the home with Giffin when two men came into the home and started arguing with Giffin about a cellphone they claimed she had stolen.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, the girl told investigators that Giffin was able to get the men to leave the home.

While Giffin and the two men were outside, Zuniga allegedly approached Giffin and threatened to stab her.

The girl said that is when Zuniga allegedly stabbed Giffin multiple times before driving away.

Giffin was able to walk back inside her home before collapsing on the ground.

The girl told Bench that Giffin’s last words were, “I can’t see,” according to the affidavit.