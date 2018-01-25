Woman thanks doctors who saved her life

DALLAS, Tex. ( KDAF ) — At the young age of 35 years old, Mary Worthman is a wife, a mom, and a miracle — because she’s alive.

Surgeons at Texas Heath Fort Worth saved Mary’s life of last year. Now, the Fort Worth woman is opening her heart, again. But, this time it’s to say thank you.

Mary had an aortic dissection, basically a tear in her heart. Most people who have one of those don’t ever even make it to the hospital. But, Mary did. And doctors saved her life.

Two open heart surgeries later, she’s meeting the doctors and nurses who saved her life.

“How the heck are you, Doc?” asks Mary’s husband as he grabs Dr. Michael Nazarian’s hand for a firm handshake. “Good to see you; you get a hug.” Dr. Narzarian tells Mary. “Aww, thanks.” she responds as she hugs him back.

“I try and not to focus on the things I can’t do, just be grateful that I am here and everything.” Mary tells the doctor and nurses.

“It’s always cool,” Dr. Narzarian says. “For me, that’s the fun. Like, you get to meet people in some very precarious situations, where they are in life-threatening situations, and you help them through it. And when results are good, which they usually are, it’s great.”