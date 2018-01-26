4 the weekend: Heroes & Villians; last chance to enjoy Downtown in December

OKLAHOMA CITY – The weekend is finally here, and that means it is a great time to get out and about with your family.

This is the last weekend for Downtown in December in downtown Oklahoma City. Go snow tubing one more time or have one more go-around on the Devon Ice Rink before it closes.

The Oklahoma City Boat Show will be at the State Fairgrounds from Friday until Sunday, Jan. 28. The event will be held until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. You can check out the longest running boat show in the state. The Oklahoma City Boat Show has over 300 watercraft, a fishing simulator, and much more for anyone to enjoy.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic is presenting “Heroes & Villains” at the Civic Center Music Hall on Saturday, Jan. 27. Hear great music and see stunning acrobatics as the OKC Philharmonic Presents: Heroes and Villains. They’re teaming up with Cirque Musica to bring your favorite themes from movies, comics, and television to life at the Civic Center Music Hall.

You can check out more events on Discover Oklahoma, which will air on KFOR at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.