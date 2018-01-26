× 43-year-old man killed while trying to tow stalled vehicle

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say a 43-year-old man has died following an accident on the Will Rogers Turnpike.

Emergency crews were called to the Will Rogers Turnpike on Jan. 26 around 1:30 p.m. following an accident.

Investigators say a vehicle was broken down on the shoulder and a large wrecker was attempting to tow the vehicle. Officials say all of the drivers were out of their vehicles when another vehicle swerved onto the shoulder, hitting 43-year-old Jonathan B. Taylor.

Taylor, who was the driver of the wrecker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.