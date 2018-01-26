Aerospace company coming to Oklahoma City, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A California-based aerospace company will be locating their next expansion in Oklahoma City, officials say.

Governor Mary Fallin and U.S. Representative Steve Russell will make the official announcement Friday afternoon, when they will unveil the name of the company.

Roy Williams, President and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, says the announcement has “strategic implications” for Oklahoma City.

“It brings not only a tier-one aerospace manufacturing operation to our region, which Oklahoma City currently does not have, but also an advanced manufacturing and assembly line that will result in a complete aircraft constructed here in Oklahoma City,” explained Williams.

He adds, the project is years in the making and is expected to bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in capital investment.

The announcement is set for 1 p.m. at the State Capitol.