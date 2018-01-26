Authorities identify Edmond woman killed in fatal crash

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Edmond earlier this week.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, police closed off traffic in both directions near 2nd St., east of I-35, following a multi-vehicle crash.

In the accident, one person was killed and three others were injured.

The three people injured were all transported to the hospital. One of those was taken to the hospital via Air Evac.

Police have identified the woman killed in the crash as 40-year-old Shelly Kay Kirpatrick.

Authorities believe Kirkpatrick was driving along 2nd St. when she crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head on.

One vehicle swerved to miss the head-on crash and ended up hitting a separate vehicle.

Authorities are still investigating.