Braum’s location in N.W. Oklahoma City temporarily closing

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Braum’s location in northwest Oklahoma City is temporarily closing.

The store announced Friday that the Braum’s located at 11224 North May in Oklahoma City will be temporarily closed for remodeling from Monday, January 29th to Sunday, February 4th.

The store will re-open its doors to the public on Monday, February 5th at 6:00 a.m.

A Grand Re-Opening celebration will take place starting Monday, February 12th and it will run through Sunday, February 18th.

During the week, scratch to win cards will be given out for a chance to win a FREE HD TV, gaming console, laptop computer, as well as free Braum’s food and merchandise.

Customers must go inside to receive the scratch to win cards.

Supplies are limited and will only be given out while supplies last.

On Saturday, February 17th free kid cones will be handed out from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. inside the store (Kids must be fifteen (15) or under and accompanied by a parent. Offer not available through the drive-thru)

Braum’s features an old-fashioned ice cream fountain along with a grill area for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The new store also has a large Fresh Market area with more than 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products.