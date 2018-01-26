Buffalo Bills player suffers career-ending neck injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A professional football player has suffered a career-ending neck injury, according to SCOUT Fantasy Sports.

Eric Wood is coming off his ninth season with the Buffalo Bills and played every game this season.

“I was diagnosed with a neck injury as part of my season-ending physical with the Bills. After consultation with Dr. Cappuccino and other physicians, I was informed that I was no longer cleared to play football, even with surgery or further treatment,” Wood said in a tweet.”I appreciate and thank everyone for their thoughts, concerns and prayers, and I will shed more light on the situation at a press conference on Monday at the team facility.”

The revelation of the injury came as a surprise after Wood said he looked forward to next season a day after the Bills’ season ended with a 10-3 loss to Jacksonville in the AFC wild card playoff on Jan. 7. It was Buffalo’s first postseason appearance in 18 years.

The 31-year-old Wood, who completed his ninth year with Buffalo, was the team’s second-longest active tenured player. Last summer, the Bills signed Wood to a two-year contract extension that ran through the end of the 2019 season.

The Bills took to Twitter to show support for Wood as well.