FBI searching for man accused of robbing Oklahoma City bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are searching for a man accused of robbing an Oklahoma City bank.

Just before 5 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the Bank of America following a reported bank robbery.

Investigators say the alleged suspect passed a demand note to the teller and implied that he had a weapon. However, no weapon was ever seen.

The alleged suspect is described as a black man, standing about 6’0″ tall to 6’2″ tall, with a thin build. He is said to be in his late 20s to mid 30s, has a thin beard and mustache and was wearing a black beanie, a light gray zip-up jacket with dark blue jeans.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the robbery.

If you have any information on the crime, call the FBI at (405) 290-7770.