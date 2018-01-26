Officials looking into animal cruelty charges after dead horses found on property

BRAY, Okla. – Authorities in Stephens County are investigating a horrific case of animal cruelty near the town of Bray.

“It’s horrible. It’s horrible as being a previous horse owner, it’s horrible after seeing more than one horse out here that there’s definitely been an issue going on,” a man who did not wish to be identified told KSWO.

Officials say the man discovered the bodies of two horses on a property in Bray.

One of the carcasses was just a pile of bones, but the man says that signs of abuse were still visible.

“The skull looked like it was bashed in on that particular horse, it looked like someone took a two-pound shop hammer to that horse’s head to put it down,” he said.

A few hundred yards away, the body of a horse with a rope tied around its neck was found.

“I noticed drag marks so my son and I followed the drag marks and it led to a horse carcass in the woods. When I found that horse carcass, you could see that the horse laid there alive and wallowed out another half-moon area. To me, that horse was dragged out of the pen while it was still alive and left in the woods to die,” he said.

Stephens County officials say they are investigating the case and believe they know who is responsible. They told KSWO that they plan on pursuing animal cruelty charges.