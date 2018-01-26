“I just want it back,” Oklahoma man’s dream race car targeted by thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - An Oklahoma man is crushed and searching for answers after his prized race car was stolen.

"I was in complete disbelief,” said Matt Stephenson, describing the moment he realized his dream car was gone.

Stephenson has always loved race cars. He actually spent a few years working for famous retired stock car driver A.J. Foyt’s team.

It opened up some amazing opportunities for him like working at the Indy 500, but he’s always wanted more.

"It was a lot of fun, a really good experience,” Stephenson said. “But I always wanted to be in the car. So it's been a long time of saving and working at it."

About a year and a half ago, Stephenson was able to take a step toward his goal by getting a Formula Mazda made by Star Streetcars.

Recently, he realized that thieves targeted his prized possession.

"I drove up to where I parked the trailer at the storage lot and all that was there were pieces of a lock, so it was shocking,” Stephenson recalled.

Surveillance video from Rock Creek Storage shows a black and gold pickup truck pulling out of the lot with Stephenson’s trailer in tow.

After reviewing the video, the company told him no one entered a gate code during the time the trailer was stolen.

"So I think that's a pretty good assumption that it's not somebody from there but they knew a little bit about the gate to be able to open it without a code," said Stephenson.

He called police, but says he really just wants to get his car back.

"I really just don't care if the guy gets caught. I just want it back. It's a pretty devastating blow to me to have a dream like that just vanish out of no decision of mine. I just want it back," he said.

Rock Creek Storage says they are working with Stephenson to help recover his car, trailer and everything inside.

“At Rock Creek, we are committed to enhanced and layered security measures to insure security of our facility. With motivated criminals intent on theft with no regard for property, we must remain vigilant. We have immediately provided for Moore Police Detectives all surveillance footage and are confident the Moore Police Department will be successful in identifying these criminals. Our security measures coupled with our recommended clients property insurance, we are hopeful for a successful resolution to this case," a statement from Rock Creek Storage read.

If you have any information that could help, call Moore police.