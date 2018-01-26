× ICE agents arrest 86 people throughout Texas, Oklahoma

DALLAS, Texas- Officials say dozens of people in Texas and Oklahoma were taken into custody by federal officers with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the span of three days

Agents with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested 86 criminal aliens and immigration violators in North Texas and Oklahoma earlier this week.

Officials say of the 86 people who were arrested, 16 were found in Oklahoma.

According to a news release, those who were taken into custody were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Jordan, Laos, Liberia, Nigeria, Panama, Philippines and Zimbabwe.

Officials with the agency claim that most of those arrested had prior criminal histories for things like assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, burglary, obstructing police, larceny, manufacturing methamphetamine, firearms offense, smuggling, receiving stolen property, illegally entering the U.S. and driving under the influence.

Agents say that 21 of those arrested illegally re-entered the United States after being deported.

“This operation focused on targeting immigration fugitives and criminal aliens in North Texas and the state of Oklahoma, but we routinely conduct operations daily,” said Bret Bradford, field office director of ERO Dallas. “By removing criminal aliens from the streets, our ICE officers provide a valuable community service by improving public safety.”