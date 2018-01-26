× Man wanted for drug trafficking arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a man who was wanted for drug trafficking has been taken into custody.

On Friday evening, U.S. Marshals learned that Arti Pope was located at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Oklahoma City.

When they attempted to reach him, investigators at the scene tell KFOR that Pope took off in a stolen pickup truck. He eventually abandoned the stolen vehicle near N.W. Expressway and Ann Arbor, where they say he took off on foot.

At that point, the Marshals asked for assistance from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Warr Acres police and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. After setting up a perimeter, K9 units found Pope.