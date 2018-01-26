Man wanted for second-degree murder following deaths of teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of causing the deaths of two Oklahoma teenagers.

Luke Ross, 19, and Sean Tucker, 19, were both home from college for the Christmas break when they decided to visit a friend in Piedmont.

"Luke and Sean went to school together forever. They were inseparable," said Kaley Baste.

They were at the stop sign at N.W. 150th and Mustang Road when police say 48-year-old David Cochlin slammed into the back of their car.

"The investigation revealed that at impact, the vehicle was traveling approximately 100 miles per hour," said Msgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The impact of the crash caused the car to burst into flames.

Ross and Tucker were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said not only was Cochlin speeding, but his blood alcohol level was two and half times the legal limit.

On Friday, officials issued an arrest warrant for Cochin for two counts of second-degree murder.

"I just don't understand like what the purpose was in getting behind the wheel when you're drinking or have been drinking," Baste said.

The news came as a shock to friends and family members in the community.

"It became real to me when I went to the crash site the next day. Like, I found some of his things, and that's when I was like, 'OK, he's with the Lord now," said Baste.

Baste didn't want to believe her best friend and high school sweetheart, Luke Ross, had been killed in the violent crash.

"Not only did he take away a best friend and a classmate, teammate, a student, but he took a son and a brother," Baste said.

Family and friends left to reconcile what happened and lean on their faith for understanding.

"Because of my faith, I'm able to forgive, like will it take some time. I know one way for me to be able to like cope with things is to have reassurance that when we pass away, we will all see each other again one day in heaven," Baste said.

Cochlin's home is just minutes from where the wreck happened. A crew with News 4 knocked on the door but no one answered.

If you have any information on Cochlin's location, you are asked to call police.