Oklahoma City Police Department releases more details on its 1st officer-involved shooting of 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released more details on its first officer-involved shooting of 2018.

Authorities say around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Officer Mark List was helping a motorist near NW 23rd and Brookline.

While helping the motorist, officials say Officer List heard a disturbance in the area.

When the officer went to investigate, he was reportedly confronted by the suspect, who then pulled out a gun and started shooting at the officer.

Oklahoma City police say Officer List returned fire and hit the suspect.

It is unknown how many shots were fired or how many times the suspect was hit.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Jason Daniel Smith, 36.

The officer is okay and was not hit by gunfire.

Officer List has been placed on routine paid administrative leave.

Authorities are still investigating.