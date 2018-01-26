× Oklahoma motorcyclist killed in fatal crash on highway

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma motorcyclist was killed after a fatal crash on the highway.

Around 7:25 a.m. on January 26, four vehicles were traveling in the southbound lanes of SH 76 in Lindsay when all of the vehicles crashed.

One vehicle struck a motorcyclist, which then struck another vehicle and pushed into another car.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle, according to the accident report.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 61-year-old Tonni Dutton, of Lindsay.

Dutton was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Officials are still investigating.