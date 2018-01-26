Oklahoma State Department of Health posts warning about fake flu information

OKLAHOMA CITY – The flu has caused quite a bit of concern for families across the country.

However, that concern is leading Oklahoma health officials to speak out about a social media post that is circulating online.

“It has come to our attention that there is inaccurate information about flu guidelines circulating on social media. While the document cites a county health department and the OSDH, it did not come from OSDH. Please help us prevent this from further circulating on social media,” the Oklahoma State Department of Health posted on Facebook.

So far, officials say that 74 people have died from the virus since September. Within the last week, two people have died from the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say you should be vigilant with washing your hands, avoid touching your eyes and mouth, get plenty of sleep and eat healthy to help give your immune system a boost.

If you get sick, look out for severe aches and pains in your muscles and joints, notable fatigue and weakness, headaches and a high fever.

If you are experiencing those symptoms, call a doctor as soon as possible. Experts also say you should not go to work or school if you have a fever.