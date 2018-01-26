Oklahoma teen accused of using Snapchat to post child porn, blackmail school administrators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenage boy is facing multiple charges after he allegedly posted child pornography to social media in an attempt to blackmail school administrators.

Midwest City police say a Snapchat account created by a 17-year-old Carl Albert High School student was used in an attempt to blackmail administrators because the school’s WiFi had been turned off.

Police began investigating the case in October of last year after parents of another student came forward.

"We had some parents come forth, that were upset that a provocative, nude picture of their daughter had been shared on Snapchat and requested an investigation," said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes.

Detectives spent months trying to identify the person behind the Snapchat handle "tyler_yodaddy". Clabes says school administrators shut off the WiFi later that month.

"This individual was sharing pictures and when the WiFi was turned off, he threatened the school system, ‘If you don’t turn it back on, I’m going to share some more pictures,’” said Clabes.

"It was conveyed on the Snapchat, so several people saw it," Clabes added.

On Jan. 16, officials say additional nude and provocative photographs of students were posted from the same account. Investigators were able to identify the juvenile associated with the social media account and he was interviewed with his guardian present.

"Received a confession that he indeed was the person behind the handle on the Snapchat," said Clabes.

"A student reported inappropriate content on Snapchat to a school official, we notified the local authorities," said Mid-Del Schools in a statement. "This is a police matter and we are cooperating fully with their investigation."

A number of charges have been filed against the juvenile, including eight counts of transmitting child pornography, and one count of blackmail. Clabes says the case presents a learning opportunity for parents to teach their children.

"Take this opportunity, sit down with your children and explain to them that do not take nude or provocative selfies of themselves and then share that with people. Because once it becomes public, it’s there forever," Clabes said.

Also, police say possessing nude photos of underage children is a crime.