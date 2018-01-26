Oklahoma woman who set record as oldest college graduate celebrates 104th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's not every day you meet someone who remembers World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, and every conflict since.

You could say Mozelle Richardson is living history.

"She can remember her grandfather lifting her up and waiving to the soldiers as they were going off to war,” Judy Richardson, Mozelle’s daughter, said.

Mozelle Richardson was born Jan. 26, 1914 and she hasn't stopped moving since.

"She's never bored. She never lets herself get bored. If she's ever bored, she finds a new activity to engage in,” Judy said.

She's published nine books, including 'The Thyssen Affair,' which was published when she was 94.

"I would pick an interesting place and populate it with interesting people and have a murder in there," Mozelle Richardson said.

Her favorite hobby may be taking college courses; she hasn't stopped learning since taking her first junior college course in the 1930s.

"A friend at OU said, ‘Mozelle, you've got all these credits. If you would just take a side course, you would graduate,’” Mozelle said. "So I took geology with all these freshmen and loved every minute of it."

Mozelle made the Guinness Book of World Records when she donned a cap and gown at OU at age 90 with a journalism degree.

“For five years she was the oldest college graduate anywhere, for five years,” Jerry Richardson, Mozelle's son, said.

Mozelle even moved to New York City when she was 77-years-old after her husband, Dub Richardson, passed away in the early 1990s.

Now at 104-years-old, a new milestone is bringing family together from all over the world.

"I have 30 great-grandchildren. They range in ages 2 to 24 or 25. Four of them are in college,” Mozelle said.

Her family members all hope they've inherited her genes and her life philosophy.

"Not to worry. If I ever had anything to worry about, I would just take a sleeping pill and forget about it,” Mozelle joked.

In the end, life's too short to miss out on the pleasures of life.