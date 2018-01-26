× Police: Victim taken to hospital after shooting in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for clues related to a shooting on the city’s southeast side on Friday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, Oklahoma City police were called to a possible shooting near a 7-Eleven near S.E. 15th St. and High Ave.

Investigators say one person was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Fortunately, officials do not believe the victim’s injuries are life threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.