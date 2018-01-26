Russell Westbrook says making friends with teammates is ‘the most important thing’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A well-known Oklahoma City Thunder star is speaking out against the NBA's coaches decisions regarding the All-Star Game.

Russell Westbrook will be playing in his seventh NBA All-Star game after being selected as a reserve from the Western Conference.

Westbrook has twice been named All-Star Game MVP, but he was the only Thunder player selected as either a starter or reserve.

On Tuesday night, Westbrook made it known that he thought Paul George not making the All-Star Game was a poor decision by the coaches.

George responded by saying that playing with Westbrook is making his decision about where to play next year a bit easier.

On Thursday, Westbrook was asked about that comment.

"The most important thing to me is building a relationship with people. The basketball stuff will come, and that's short term. But brotherhood and friends, stuff like that is lifetime and for me. I constantly try to keep finding ways to find different things about people, about their families, about their struggles, their journey. Everybody's got a different outlook on things. You're able to create those relationships obviously by being on the same team and understanding each other," he said.