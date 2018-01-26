Traffic alert: Both sides of I-235 closed for construction project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews closed a portion of I-235 Friday as crews move a new railroad bridge into place.

The freeway will be closed between 36th and I-44 until Tuesday morning.

“One of the things we want to thank is the traveling public for their patience,” said Mike Patterson with ODOT. “This is going to be a long weekend. It’s going to be disruptive to them.”

An estimated 100,000 vehicles pass through the stretch of highway each day and the closure will force them to use another route.

“We’re very lucky of where we’re situated,” said Whitney Pogue, with ODOT. “We’re surrounded on all four sides by interstate with I-40, I-44, I-35 and the Hefner Parkway.”

City streets are also an option. ODOT recommends drivers use Classen, Lincoln Boulevard, Western and MLK if they want to drive north or south in the area.

Gov. Mary Fallin says the closure is a collaboration of multiple agencies and the closure is to help ensure safety.

“It takes a lot of coordination, a lot of effort, a lot of planning to make sure that we do the least disruption of the motorists who are traveling up and down this highway to make sure it’s safe for all of the workers and the public,” she said.