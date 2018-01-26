Warrant issued for man in connection to deaths of two Piedmont teens killed in fiery crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIEDMONT, Okla. - Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man in connection to the deaths of two teens killed in a fiery crash.

Luke Ross, 19, and Sean Tucker, 19, were best friends from high school, both home from college for the Christmas break.

The two graduated in May from Southwest Covenant, a small, private Christian school in Yukon.

On December 15, 2017, they went back to their alma mater.

Their old coach has an open door policy for alumni, and the two former basketball players gave a pep talk to the current team before their Friday night game.

“We had just lost a game, but they were nothing but encouraging and typical Sean and Luke, funny but encouraging,” said Southwest Covenant principal and coach Kevin Cobbs.

Ross and Tucker stayed after the game chatting with their coach and other people at the school, then they headed out to visit another friend near Piedmont.

They were at the stop sign at N.W. 150th and Mustang Road when a speeding driver slammed into the back of their car.

“It was like an explosion. We thought it might’ve been a transformer,” said Lisa Yokley, who lives nearby and heard the crash. “We saw a big, like on our window in the front right there, it was a ball of fire.”

“It was a very violent collision. Again, very high-speed collision that led to both vehicles bursting into flames,” said Master Sergeant Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Ross and Tucker were pronounced dead at the scene.

The speeding driver and a passenger in his car both made it out alive.

The female passenger was unharmed, but the driver was rushed to the hospital where he was in intensive care.

Police believe he was possibly impaired, and they took a sample of his blood to send off for testing.

Today, police announced a warrant has been issued for the driver in the crash.

David Christopher Cochlin, 48, is wanted for two counts of murder in the second-degree, DUI involving death, speeding, and failure to stop at a stop sign.