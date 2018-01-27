Caught on camera: Alleged arsonist torches metro man’s truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - "What the (explicit) happened to my truck?" That was Victor Paneque's first reaction when he woke up to find his pickup engulfed in flames.

“I could feel the heat and it was almost too close to bear," said Paneque as he watched his truck burn.

He says it was after 3 a.m. Friday morning when someone banged on his door.

“It was somebody driving by that noticed my vehicle was on fire," said Paneque.

At one point, an explosion.

“It was just a loud bang that woke up the neighborhood. A propane tank," said Paneque.

The tank was in the back of Paneque's truck. He works as a cable contractor.

Later that morning, he says he found out how the fire started. He checked his security camera footage.

“I don’t know who I could have made angry enough to commit arson," said Paneque.

In the video, a man can be seen riding a bicycle up to the truck. He then, unsuccessfully, tries to unscrew a light bulb above the truck. After giving up, he tampers with a toolbox that was in the back of the pickup.

The video shows the man lighting some type of torch in what appears to be an attempt to burn the toolbox open. When it doesn't work, he appears to drop the burning box in bed of the truck.

“I’m thinking this person was driving home on their bicycle laughing about what he just did and he’s going to do it to somebody else and maybe even cause somebody to lose their life," said Paneque.

Paneque spray painted the letters I-W-F-U on his burned truck. They stand for, "I will find you," says Paneque. He says its a message for the suspect.

Police are investigating and anyone with information should call them.