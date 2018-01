OKLAHOMA CITY – The best place to go boating on Saturday was inside and on land at the OKC Boat Show at State Fair Park.

Families and outdoor lovers came to the Bennett Event Center to see hundreds of boats, watercraft and recreation vehicles,

Ian Smith from the Oklahoma News 4 team was on hand to meet visitors and sign autographs. The OKC Boat Show is in its 64th year and continues through Sunday and tickets are available.