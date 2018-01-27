× Multiple fatalities in Afghan explosion

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Afghan Public Health Ministry says that so far 40 people have been killed and 140 wounded in a suicide car bombing in the capital Kabul claimed by the Taliban.

“The attacker used an ambulance to get through one security checkpoint by telling police he was taking a patient to a nearby hospital,” said Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry. ” He detonated his explosives at a second check point.”

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack, which sent thick, dark smoke into the sky from from the site of the explosion near the government’s former Interior Ministry building.