Paul George Named to West All-Star Team

Paul George will be an All-Star after all. The NBA announced Paul George will replace DeMarcus Cousins on the West All-Star team. Cousins tore his Achillies on Friday night which will keep him out the rest of the season.

George has now been named an All-Star five times in his career. Thy first year Thunder star is averaging 21 points per game, five rebounds and three assists per contest.

George will play for Team LeBron in the contest. There’s no word on who will start in Cousins’ place. Whomever coaches Team LeBron will choose who starts.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is the one who chooses who replaces injured players in the All-Star game.

NBA All-Star Weekend is February 16-18 in Los Angeles.