Police: Thieves use propane to try to break into restaurant’s safe

CATOOSA, Okla. – Authorities in Catoosa are searching for clues after thieves attempted to steal a safe from a local restaurant.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, the manager of the Boomerang Diner in Catoosa says that thieves used propane and kerosene to try to break into the restaurant’s safe.

The manager told FOX 23 that it didn’t appear as if the thieves forced their way into the restaurant, and nothing else was taken. However, she says there was a strong odor of propane.

When investigators went to check the safe, they spotted a propane bottle sitting nearby. Authorities believe the thieves were using the propane in an attempt to melt the lock on the safe.