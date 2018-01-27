“There’s no need for this,” Oklahoma tow truck driver killed in crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man’s death sent a shock wave through a local community.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, emergency crews were called to the Will Rogers Turnpike following an accident.

Investigators say a vehicle was broken down on the shoulder and a large wrecker was attempting to tow the vehicle. Officials say all of the drivers were out of their vehicles when a semi-truck swerved onto the shoulder, hitting 43-year-old Jonathan B. Taylor.

Taylor, who was the driver of the wrecker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

As the news of Taylor’s death spread, wrecker crews across the state are sending their condolences to his family.

Wrecker drivers say they experience close calls all the time because of distracted drivers.

“He was doing everything right. His truck was positioned off the roadway, he had safety cones set up and there’s no need for this,” Trooper Trent Short, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, told KJRH.

Allied Towing of Tulsa says they are still waiting to learn the cause of the crash, but are sending their condolences to Taylor’s family.

“This is a terrible tragedy. Our hearts go out to the Taylor family. We are anxious to learn the results of the official investigation. Until then, we can only help a member of the Allied family deal with the loss of a loved one,” the company wrote on Facebook.

A GoFundMe account had been created for the Taylor family.