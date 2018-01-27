× Thunder Beat Pistons, Lose Roberson

Everything was going great for Oklahoma City in their contest against the Pistons. Until the third quarter.

Andre Roberson went up for an alley-oop from Russell Westbrook when his knee buckled and he landed hard on the floor. Roberson didn’t try to get up and waved off his teammates. He laid on the ground until a stretcher could get him off the court. He cried as his leg was put in a compression cast and rolled off the floor.

Adrian Wojanrowski of ESPN reports that Roberson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee. The knee is the same one that forced him to miss eight games earlier this season with patellar tendinitis. Woj adds that the severity of the injury still needs to be tested.

As for the game itself, OKC cruised 121-108. Russell Westbrook notched another triple-double, 31 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds. Paul George had 26 points, however the big number for the Thunder was 21 by Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony entered the contest needing 17 points to hit 25,000 for his career. Melo achieved the mark in the third quarter. He becomes the 21st player ever to reach 25,000 career points. He’s the third active player to hit the mark.

Next up for the Thunder, they face the 76ers at home on Sunday.