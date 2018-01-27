Watch: Puerto Ricans cheer as OG&E crews restore power after Hurricane Maria

OKLAHOMA CITY – Even though it has been four months since a Category 4 hurricane made landfall in Puerto Rico, many families are still living without electricity.

After Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico in September, the island was devastated with flooding and strong winds.

Most of the island was left without basic services such as power and running water. Hospitals throughout the cash-strapped island of 3.4 million people were running low on medicine and fuel.

So far, the official death toll stands at 64 but the island’s governor is asking for an official review to determine if more deaths are associated with the storm.

Since then, recovery has been slow.

Last month, crews from an Oklahoma company announced that they would be making their way to the island to help restore power to the thousands of homes that were still living without electricity.

OG&E says 50 trucks were loaded onto a barge and traveled the 1,900 miles to Puerto Rico.

Officials say this group of crew members began working on Jan. 22, and will continue to work throughout the island for 20 days. At that point, a second wave of crew members will head to the island.

As power was being restored in several areas across the island, residents began cheering for the crews.

