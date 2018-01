EDMOND, Okla. – One person has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Edmond.

The fatal crash was reported on Sunday afternoon near Waterloo Road and North Council Road.

Traffic is being diverted in the area.

Fatality vehicle crash reported just south of Waterloo RD on NW Council. Entire intersection at Waterloo and Council is closed due to the crash. Please find alternate route. — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) January 28, 2018

Officials told News 4 the motorcycle and an SUV crashed head-on.

No other details are available at this time.