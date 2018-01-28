Andre Roberson to miss remainder of season due to surgery; words of support overflow social media

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has announced Sunday that Andre Roberson will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017-2018 season.

Thunder confirmed Roberson suffered a ruptured left patellar tendon during the third quarter of Saturday’s win over the Detroit Pistons.

Andre Roberson medical update. https://t.co/RDEOBDfiPR — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 28, 2018

Roberson went up for an alley-oop from Russell Westbrook – when his left knee buckled and he landed hard on the floor.

The knee is the same one that forced him to miss eight games earlier this season with patellar tendinitis.

Andre Roberson leaves game vs. Pistons on a stretcher after scary fall 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SDxg95Jt2p — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 27, 2018

Scary moment in the Thunder-Pistons game as André Roberson hit the court hard under the basket and is taken off on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/knHLmAXCnm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2018

Thunder announce Andre Roberson has ruptured patellar tendon, will undergo season-ending surgery pic.twitter.com/LDVsQzgOva — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 28, 2018

Words of support for Roberson have been overflowing social media since the injury – from current to former teammates and beyond:

Wishing all the best for Andre Roberson — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 27, 2018

Prayers sent to @FlyDre21! Hope you gone be good homie. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 27, 2018

Stay strong @boogiecousins and Andre Roberson! Prayers your way for a strong recovery 🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 28, 2018

God bless my bro @FlyDre21 — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) January 28, 2018

Prayers up to my brother @FlyDre21 Keep God first 🙏🏽 — Terrance Ferguson (@the2kferguson) January 28, 2018

Andre Roberson 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LuLgPo4LK7 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 28, 2018

Prayers up bro @FlyDre21 🙏we with you — Dakari Johnson (@DakariJohnson) January 28, 2018

Constant praying for my brother @flydre21 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) January 28, 2018

If I learned something through these years, It’s your toughness. You will come back stronger @FlyDre21 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 — Alex Abrines (@alexabrines) January 28, 2018

In 39 games this season, Roberson has averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.15 steals in 26.6 minutes.