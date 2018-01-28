Andre Roberson to miss remainder of season due to surgery; words of support overflow social media

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has announced Sunday that Andre Roberson will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017-2018 season.
Thunder confirmed Roberson suffered a ruptured left patellar tendon during the third quarter of Saturday’s win over the Detroit Pistons.
Roberson went up for an alley-oop from Russell Westbrook – when his left knee buckled and he landed hard on the floor.
The knee is the same one that forced him to miss eight games earlier this season with patellar tendinitis.
Words of support for Roberson have been overflowing social media since the injury – from current to former teammates and beyond:
In 39 games this season, Roberson has averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.15 steals in 26.6 minutes.