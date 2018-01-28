× Thunder Streak Past 76ers For 8th Straight Win

Life without Andre Roberson began just fine for Oklahoma City. The Thunder picked up their 8th straight win with a 122-112 defeat of the Philadelphia 76ers.

It was a physical game with plenty of whistles, but was supremely competitive. Five thunder players finished in double figures led by Russell Westbrook. He narrowly missed his 16th triple-double of the season with 37 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds.

Steven Adams was massive for OKC in the paint. He added 20 points and 13 rebounds. 10 of which were offensive.

Paul George, the newly named all-star, had 31 points. Carmelo Anthony poured in 16.

Terrance Ferguson got the start for the Thunder, but he had a quiet night. It was the second night of a back to back for the Thunder and at times it showed, just like Roberson’s absence. The Sixers managed to shoot 50 percent from the field. However, the Thunder made enough plays to pull away in the fourth.

Roberson underwent successful surgery to repair his ruptured left patellar tendon before the game. The Thunder confirmed Roberson would miss the remainder of the season.

Next up for the Thunder, the travel to Washington to square off with the Wizards. A team OKC beat January 25th at home.