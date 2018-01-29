× 2 children, 1 adult in critical condition following house fire in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two children and one adult are in critical condition following a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters were called to a house fire around 6:45 a.m. near N.W. 1st and Kentucky.

Officials say two children and one adult were critically injured in the fire. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Three other people were transported to the hospital – one children and one adult; however, officials say those people are not in critical condition.

Two other adults were also injured in the fire; however, officials say those adults refused treatment.

No word on what started the fire at this time.