1 dead, 2 critically injured after house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fire crews are investigating the cause of an accidental house fire that left one person dead and two others critically injured.

Just after 7 a.m. on Monday, fire crews responded to the house fire near N.W. 1st and Kentucky.

"He was banging on my door faster. I go 'It can't be.' I just opened the door, and it wasn't on fire at 6:30 and, by 6:40-something, it was already on fire," Maria Renteria told News 4.

Renteria said the banging on her front door sounded urgent and, then, she saw the flames coming from her neighbor's home.

"It was fully engulfed when I opened my door, and I was scared because my apartments are right next door and I was like, 'Oh man, it's going to get mine too,'" Renteria said.

"When fire crews arrived, we had heavy flames coming out of the front of the house. We also had reports of multiple victims inside," said Mark Walker, the Deputy Chief of Operations for the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Officials said eight people were inside the home, three of them were transported to a hospital in critical condition. Two of them were children.

"The mother-in-law had come down to visit. It's sad because she was the one that was most critically injured," Renteria said.

Officials said the woman later died at the hospital.

Renteria said it was a terrifying morning for the family, as well as the rest of the close-knit community.

"I kept going 'Who's over there?' I could hear Marcos, the dad, I could hear him yelling and yelling. I go 'Is Marcos in there?' But, he was on the side trying, I guess, to see who he could get out," Renteria said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but has been classified as accidental. Officials said no working smoke alarms were inside the home.