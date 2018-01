× At least 3 injured in house fire in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters were called to a house fire around 6:45 a.m. near N.W. 1st and Kentucky.

Initial reports indicate three people were injured in the fire.

No word on the extent of their injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.