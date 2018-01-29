Audio recordings describe moments before Oklahoma pilot disappeared over Gulf of Mexico

OKLAHOMA CITY – New audio recordings are describing the final moments before an Oklahoma pilot disappeared over the Gulf of Mexico.

Family members say Dr. Bill Kinsinger left Wiley Post Airport to pick up a dog in Georgetown, Texas earlier this month.

The FAA confirms the Cirrus S22T plane left Wiley Post Airport and filed a flight plan to Georgetown. However, officials say Kinsinger did not land in Georgetown, but rather continued on the same course.

When air traffic controllers tried to contact the pilot, he did not respond. The North American Aerospace Defense command launched a pair of F-16 fighters to make contact with the plane. Those pilots dropped flares and performed other military maneuvers to get the pilot’s attention, but Dr. Kinsinger appeared to be unresponsive.

Experts believe Kinsinger likely suffered from hypoxia while behind the controls.

FAA officials say the plane was last seen on radar about 219 miles northwest of Cancun at 15,000 feet and was headed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Pilots N Paws tells KFOR that Kinsinger has been pilot with them for years, and was on his way to pick up a husky for them when his plane disappeared.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command deployed two fighter jets to find out what was going on.

"This guy has not answered them. He is going backwards. They think maybe he passed out. They are sending people out to find him," one woman said.

Kinsinger and his plane were never found. The Coast Guard ended the search a few days after his disappearance.

Kinsinger's son hopes to raise enough money to continue his own personal search for his father.