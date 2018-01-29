Authorities identify Edmond motorcyclist killed in crash

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities have identified an Edmond motorcyclist who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Around 2:30 p.m. on January 28, 54-year-old James Paul Blanchard, of Edmond, was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Waterlood Rd. when he was involved in a head on crash with an SUV, officials said.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 71-year-old John Zachary Gentry, was reportedly headed westbound on Waterloo Rd. when he attempted to turn south on Council Rd.

Authorities say that as Gentry crossed center line to turn, Blanchard’s motorcycle crashed into the SUV.

Blanchard died at the scene from his injuries.

Gentry was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.