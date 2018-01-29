Cell phone store clerks arrested after allegedly claiming robbery; confess to faking it, taking cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two metro cell phone store clerks are facing several charges after being arrested for allegedly faking a robbery in an attempt to throw police off stolen cash found in at least one clerk's underwear.

Kevin Aguirre and Mashyla Carter, both 21, were arrested Saturday after both confessed to hatching a plan to steal money from the cash register at the MetroPCS store they worked at.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Oklahoma County district court Monday, Oklahoma City police were called at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the store in the 8200 block of N.W. 10th Street for a 911 call.

Court documents said the caller said the store was being robbed by a black man wearing black clothing, a bandanna covering his face, white tennis shoes and gloves.

Carter told police the man said he had a gun and she handed over between $400-500.

However, when officers reviewed security camera footage from a business next door, no one entered or left the store before police arrived. When confronted with the video evidence, court documents said Carter admitted "she had set the whole robbery up" with her co-worker, Aguirre. Officers then searched Carter and found $333 in her underwear.

When police interviewed Aguirre, he told investigators "Carter told me we could take half the money in the cash register," to which he told her, according to the affidavit, "if you want to do it."

Aguirre also told investigators Carter sent a text message to another store manager, saying they were being robbed, then saw Carter take money from the cash register and put it in her pants, to which Aguirre told police he did as well. Money was also found in Aguirre's pants, according to the affidavit.

Aguirre also told police "Carter dropped money, a cell phone and a box on the ground to make the robbery look good."

Aguirre and Carter were arrested on recommended charges of embezzlement, false 911 call and conspiracy to commit a felony. Aguirre is currently in the Oklahoma County jail with bond set at $24,000; Carter bonded out Monday.

Both have not yet been formally charged.